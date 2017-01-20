After an 18-month campaign season and an election that surprised everyone, a victorious Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The new president then delivered his inauguration address in two clips that you can watch above and below. How did he do with this very populist manifesto, which ended with a clenched fist?

Everyone knew to expect a different type of speech from Trump. He’s not going to be a “normal” president, and he echoed much of the gloom-and-doom that we saw during his campaign. Trump critiqued the government while surrounded by members of the government, and he promised to put “America first.” Off the bat, Trump thanked President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for the peaceful transition and credited the working-class voters who got him elected:

“Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

The inauguration speech echoed many of the key sentiments Trump spoke of on the campaign trail, including eradicating radical Islam and reinvigorating the American economy. But he stressed that America was number one in his book, and there’s nowhere to go but up from here: