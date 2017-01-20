Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

President Donald Trump’s Combative Inaugural Address Echoed One Of His Campaign Trail Speeches And Finished With A Clenched Fist

01.20.17 2 hours ago 10 Comments

After an 18-month campaign season and an election that surprised everyone, a victorious Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The new president then delivered his inauguration address in two clips that you can watch above and below. How did he do with this very populist manifesto, which ended with a clenched fist?

Everyone knew to expect a different type of speech from Trump. He’s not going to be a “normal” president, and he echoed much of the gloom-and-doom that we saw during his campaign. Trump critiqued the government while surrounded by members of the government, and he promised to put “America first.” Off the bat, Trump thanked President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for the peaceful transition and credited the working-class voters who got him elected:

“Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

The inauguration speech echoed many of the key sentiments Trump spoke of on the campaign trail, including eradicating radical Islam and reinvigorating the American economy. But he stressed that America was number one in his book, and there’s nowhere to go but up from here, although he painted a rather negative portrait:

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATION

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP