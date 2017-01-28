Iran Announces Americans Are Barred From Entering The Country After Donald Trump’s Executive Order

chris-zois
News Writer
01.28.17

In a response to Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees in the country, Iran has announced it will bar U.S. citizens from entering the country, as reported by CNN. Iran is one of seven countries where refugees are barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

On Saturday, the first test regarding Trump’s controversial refugee ban came into focus, as some refugees were detained at airports on Saturday, including two Iraqi men at JFK International Airport in New York City. This has caused some outrage among some, including Iran who is trying to fight fire with fire. A statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry read that they will be imposing its own ban on Americans:

“The US decision to restrict travel for Muslims to the US, even if for a temporary period of three months, is an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran. Despite the claims of combating terrorism and keeping American people safe, it will be recorded in history as a big gift to extremists and their supporters.”

The statement also said the country will impose “proportionate legal, consular and political consequences,” if it is broken, but have not announced what those would be. CNN noted Iran will keep the ban in place until the Trump order is lifted.

Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

