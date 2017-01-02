Getty Image

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Reina nightclub massacre that claimed 39 New Year’s Eve revelers’ lives. The armed attack also injured at least 69 other people, several critically. 46 people remain hospitalized, and police revealed that the deceased victims hailed from 14 different countries.

Within the initial mayhem, investigators initially believed up to three gunman fired upon police before entering the club. Authorities now say that one attacker fired up to 180 times with a long-barreled gun after evading the strong law enforcement presence near the club. Although this person is still at large, police have now arrested eight people in connection with various aspects of the plot that led to the massacre.

Turkish authorities were swift to label this as an act of terrorism, and ISIS has now stepped up to commend its “soldier” for spreading terror shortly after 2017 began. According to CNN, the group’s full statement was as follows: “In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday.” This statement arrives after the Kurdishtan Worker’s Party swiftly distanced itself from the event.

This massacre stands as the third attack claimed by ISIS recently in Turkey. In December, the group also took responsibility for the murder of a Russian ambassador by an off-duty Turkish cop. Over in Germany, ISIS claimed the attack on a Berlin Christmas market that struck on the same day.

(Via BBC & CNN)