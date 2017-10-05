CBS News

President Donald Trump’s former wife Ivana Trump (married from 1977 to 1992) and mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, will appear on CBS Sunday Morning‏ this weekend. Although Trump is not known for having great interpersonal relationships with (or respect, in general for) women, incredibly, it sounds as if he gets along well with his first ex-wife, if she’s to be believed. In fact, as Ivana told CBS’ Jim Axelrod, she and her ex-husband talk on a weekly basis, and he asks her advice about various things, such as his highly contentious Twitter presence.

“I said, ‘I think you should tweet. It’s a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling the New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out,’” Trump tells Axelrod. Asked about critics who suggest the president should not use Twitter, Ms. Trump tells Axelrod: “Well, it’s a tweeting president. This is his new way, how to put the message across. And he’s right.”

Even more perplexing, Ms. Trump claims that the president offered her ambassadorship to the Czech Republic. Ms. Trump was born in Czechoslovakia before moving to Montreal in 1973, and from there to New York City where she met Donald. She explained why she didn’t take him up on the offer, however.

“I was just offered to be the American ambassador to Czech Republic – and Donald told me. He said, ‘Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you,’” Trump tells Axelrod. “But I like my freedom. I like to do what I want to do, go wherever I want to go with whomever I want to go. And I can afford my lifestyle. Okay, why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer, and bye-by to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life.”

This would sort of make sense, given the fact that Trump ended up giving his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner prominent roles within the White House, to much criticism. And if that’s the case, it sounds like Ivana probably dodged a bullet by turning down his offer.

Ivana Trump’s interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS Sunday Morning‏ will air on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:00 a.m. on CBS.

