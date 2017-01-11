Getty Image

On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump formally announced she is taking a leave of absence from the Trump Organization, including her apparel and accessories companies, when her father becomes president. In a Facebook post, Trump explained that will be taking time off to raise her kids as her husband Jared Kushner becomes a senior adviser in the Trump White House.

Ivanka’s announcement does not come as a major surprise, as she and Kushner purchased real estate in Washington, D.C. and Kushner’s role on his father-in-law’s campaign earned him a coveted role at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The move was further hammered home when the president-elect announced his sons (not Ivanka) would be taking over his company while he is running the free world. On her Facebook, Trump said she is looking forward to being an active parent while in D.C. and thanks everyone for support:

Ivanka taking a step back from the spotlight may potentially leave a void in the Trump administration. She was supposedly keen to push family-friendly policies for her father. The Donald never carried himself well when it came to women’s issues or women for that matter, and Ivanka was seen as a valuable resource on those issues when things got prickly.

(Via Ivanka Trump Facebook)