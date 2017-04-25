Boos and hisses from female delegates as Ivanka mentions her father pic.twitter.com/EwmYZqTJmt — jenny hill (@jennyhillBBC) April 25, 2017

Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump is currently visiting Germany not only to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, but as this video clip from the BBC’s Jenny Hill reveals, she’s also being rubbing elbows with prominent German female leaders (which include Chancellor Angela Merkel) at the W20 conference on women’s empowerment. In this clip, Ivanka praises her father while answering questions from German magazine editor Miriam Meckel, who comments on the audience’s audible reaction.

This clip’s caption — along with multiple tweets (as seen below) and CNN — describes the audience’s reaction as full of boos and hisses. That may be an exaggeration, but there’s definitely some groaning going on. Overall, this appearance went over about as well as Ivanka’s secret Planned Parenthood meeting. CNN confirms that the crowd didn’t appreciate hearing Ivanka describe President Trump as a “tremendous champion” of families:

“That is something I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy, long before he came into the presidency, he championed this in the primaries. He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

Meckel grilled Ivanka on whether her father’s notorious remarks about females could possibly allow him to be considered an “empowerer of women.”

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media and that’s been perpetuated, but I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man.”

Reporters on the scene also remarked upon what they witnessed, and they’re favoring the “booing and hissing” terminology. Willkommen?

The crowd audibly rumbled, booed when Ivanka mentioned her father's support of women. — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) April 25, 2017

Some in audience now hissing Ivanka as moderator presses her about @POTUS attitude toward women. #W20 — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 25, 2017

Ivanka gets booed and hissed by audience when she says her father is a"tremendous champion of supporting families." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 25, 2017

(Via BBC & CNN)