It’s easy to get caught up in the barbecuing, three day weekends, and unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day, but first and foremost its to remember the brave men and women who have lost their lives in defense of this country. However, if you’re Ivanka Trump, it’s time to shill your recipe for champagne popsicles.

Trump has been trying to position herself as a relatable wife and mother since the beginning of her father’s presidential campaign, but the cracks have certainly started to show. Between her extremely tone deaf book, dismal conditions for the workers who make her brand’s clothing, and her overall complicit behavior, Trump certainly has had her fair share of controversy in an already controversial administration.

This latest faux pas, though, has left many frustrated, with many tweeting that champagne popsicles might not be the most appropriate on a holiday marked by loss.

@IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

@PixMichelle @SugarMama7 @IvankaTrumpHQ No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles. — Helen Graves (@helengravesnyc) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ And here we have the reason why you're pushing champagne… pic.twitter.com/SjMpA4EfV8 — brenda ji, M.D. (@bjimd) May 29, 2017

I think this is @IvankaTrump's brand and not her personal tweet, but it's still incredibly tone deaf. https://t.co/B9YTego2HK — snowmanomics (@snowmanomics) May 29, 2017