Investigators probing the working conditions at the a Chinese company that manufactures Ivanka Trump-brand shoes have been arrested and quite possibly worse, alleges an advocacy group concerned about recent developments.
The Associated Press reports that three men investigating the business practices of the company have been declared arrested or missing following a probe into the Ivanka-affiliated company. (Earlier this month, Ivanka was under fire over claims regarding the company’s twelve-and-a-half (or longer) hour workdays and minimal pay.) Deng Guilian says her husband Hua Haifeng was arrested and accused of illegal surveillance. Two other men investigating the company, Li Zhao and Su Heng, have been conspicuously out of contact. The AP notes that they’ve also been unable to reach the families of the investigators.
“Our plan was to investigate the factory to improve the labor situation,” said China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang. “But now it has become more political.”
China Labor Watch were initially planning on releasing a report highlighting allegations of miserable pay and unreasonable hours.
Allegations of unfair labor practices in China are certainly nothing new (even with a changing economic culture) and the affiliation with a major U.S. figure with unfettered access to the President of the United States only adds more questions about this particular development. We would suggest that this sort of story does no favors for Ivanka Trump’s image, but there hasn’t been a pulled Jenga block that has hurt her among the Trump devotee base.
(Via ABC News)
From your link-“the company makes 10,000 to 20,000 pairs of shoes a year for Ivanka Trump’s brand — a fraction of the 20 million pairs the company produces a year.”
Yep, sounds like she definitely was behind this.
I think the point is that the First Daughter of your country is actively utilizing what seems to be a pretty shady, if not criminal, corporation to produce some of her products, which also sorta goes against her father’s “Buy American, Hire American” policy.
Hope that clears things up for you.
*foreign corporation. I’m sure she has plenty of similarly shady and/or criminal corporations to choose from right there on home turf.
Wait, there are Chinese manufacturing companies that AREN’T shady?
Article didn’t say she was responsible. The takeaways are:
1) Ivanka’s clothing line is made by Chinese workers suffering inhumane and probably illegal working conditions
2). The Chinese wants to hush this up for purely political reasons. Which means, we have one more example out of hundreds of the Trump family’s private business ventures directly benefiting from Donald Trump holding public office.