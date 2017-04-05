Ivanka Trump shall appear (in pre-taped form) on Wednesday’s episode of CBS This Morning, and the network released a little teaser that does not bode well for the president’s new special assistant. Ivanka has already come under fire on multiple occasions for pushing women’s rights while looking past how her father’s rolling back women-friendly policies. In that spirit, Scarlett Johansson recently spoofed her in an SNL parody ad called “Complicit.”

The word has become a commonly attributed word to describe Ivanka’s place in her father’s administration, and CBS News’ Gayle King asked her to explain what she thought of being called complicit. In response, Ivanka appeared confused about the word’s meaning. Unfazed, she explained why being “complicit” is a good thing, which only matter matters worse, both when applied to herself and husband/Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner:

“If being complicit is … wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing … I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Both Ivanka and Jared Kushner are now (unpaid) federal employees in her father’s administration, and he’s somehow already advanced to being a shadow diplomat in Iraq and a “SWAT team” leader who will revamp federal bureaucracy into a business-like machine. Her role is still unclear, but Ivanka clearly doesn’t acknowledge that “complicit” is not a desirable state.

Naturally, Merriam-Webster popped up on Twitter in response to the newly-trending word, which the dictionary defines as “helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way.”

📈'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

(Via CBS News)