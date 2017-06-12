"There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting…but this isn't supposed to be easy." –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/viiMQ2ij1d — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump sat down for an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning during one of her infrequent trips to New York City for her sister-in-law Lara Trump’s baby shower, since President Trump’s daughter slash assistant is now based out of Washington D.C. Kicking off the interview, the hot topic was naturally still former FBI director James Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last week, and while the first daughter echoed her father’s claims of the testimony being a “total and complete vindication,” she quickly steered away from the subject as her agenda seemed to be focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Later in the interview however, host Brian Kilmeade gave it another shot by asking Trump whether or not it was harder to stick to the things she and her father are trying to accomplish because of everything else that keeps coming up, such as that pesky Russia investigation.

“It is hard,” she admitted. “And there was a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to do big, bold, things, and we’re looking to change the status quo, so I didn’t expect it to be easy.”

She continued, “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”