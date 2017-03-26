Getty Image

Much was made of Ivanka Trump’s move to DC when her father won the presidency back in November. She had chosen a home in Northwest Washington, close to the Obamas and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and only a few miles from The White House. Trump had also pledged not to seek a formal role in her father’s administration, leaving her husband Jared Kushner to focus on his role as adviser.

Today things have changed quite a bit. Ivanka Trump is now getting her own office in The West Wing, sitting in on practically every meeting the president has had with foreign leaders, and the welcome mat that was rolled out at her new DC home is being slowly rolled back thanks to the frustrations of her neighbors. Now since we’re talking Washington, D.C.’s elite, it should be noted that the entire situation is almost to the point of comedy. It’s very rich people having ridiculous disputes over parking and people can’t seem to stop reporting about it.

The main crux of the dispute seems to be related to the Secret Service presence and the installation of “no parking” signs around the area according to The Washington Post. Complaints have been filed, the Mayor of D.C. has been forced to get involved, and the entire scene sounds like a circus: