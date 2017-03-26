Ivanka Trump's Brand Is Being Sued, But Why?

Ivanka Trump’s Neighbors Are Growing Frustrated By Her Presence And Security Requirements

Managing Editor, Trending
03.26.17

Getty Image

Much was made of Ivanka Trump’s move to DC when her father won the presidency back in November. She had chosen a home in Northwest Washington, close to the Obamas and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and only a few miles from The White House. Trump had also pledged not to seek a formal role in her father’s administration, leaving her husband Jared Kushner to focus on his role as adviser.

Today things have changed quite a bit. Ivanka Trump is now getting her own office in The West Wing, sitting in on practically every meeting the president has had with foreign leaders, and the welcome mat that was rolled out at her new DC home is being slowly rolled back thanks to the frustrations of her neighbors. Now since we’re talking Washington, D.C.’s elite, it should be noted that the entire situation is almost to the point of comedy. It’s very rich people having ridiculous disputes over parking and people can’t seem to stop reporting about it.

The main crux of the dispute seems to be related to the Secret Service presence and the installation of “no parking” signs around the area according to The Washington Post. Complaints have been filed, the Mayor of D.C. has been forced to get involved, and the entire scene sounds like a circus:

“Are you kidding me?” asked Marti Robinson, a trial attorney who lives across the street. “This is the adult child of the president. Sometimes there are 10 cars out here.”

Metal barricades along Tracy Place and Kalorama Road now make it impossible for pedestrians to use the sidewalk bordering the house. Neighbors talk of clusters of Secret Service agents lingering on the pavement, conversing in loud voices and even changing their shirts in public view.

“They’ve completely taken over the whole street — as if they have the authority!” said Robinson, an Obama appointee to the U.S. Product Safety Commission. In her own email to the mayor, Robinson wrote that the Secret Service encampment “has truly ruined my peaceful enjoyment of my house.”

“It is every bit as disruptive as if a very active business was allowed to come into this residential neighborhood,” she wrote.

Around The Web

TAGSIVANKA TRUMPjared kushnerPARKINGWASHINGTON D.C.
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP