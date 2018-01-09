Seeing as how it’s Tuesday and everyone is still talking about Oprah Winfrey’s sermon-like speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, it’s safe to say that all this presidential talk isn’t entirely unwarranted. Besides, the reaction to the former television host’s riveting address has garnered just as much condemnation as it has praise — especially from extreme right-wing circles in the United States. And then there’s Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, who hailed Oprah’s remarks as “empowering” and “inspiring” in a Monday night tweet.
“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she wrote. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!”
As great as it is to get yet another prominent voice to lend its weight to the “Time’s Up” initiative, the problematic context of Ivanka’s apparent support wasn’t lost on many who noticed her tweet. Her father stands accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment and assault, and his defensive (if not outright conspiratorial) reaction to the Access Hollywood tape reportedly moved her to “tears.” Of course, Monday’s tweeted support for Oprah wouldn’t be the first time Ivanka has broken ranks with the president’s base, but that didn’t stop the internet from roasting her.
Lmao. It doesn’t matter what is said or done these people complaining would complain regardless.
Who, the Trumps?
I guess. I mean, Ivanka doesn’t complain much, and Eric keeps getting distracted by the little wire bead mazes at doctor’s offices, but you’re dead on an out Jr and Donnie himself. Nothing happens without them bitching about it.
It does matter what she says and does, that why people are attacking her: for being a fucking hypocrite who speaks out of both sides of her mouth. Nobody would have a problem with her praising the ideals expressed in Oprah’s speech if she also wasn’t 100% complicit in helping to advance the regressive social agenda of her sex predator father.
The same oprah that ran in and around with Weinstein, that same oprah. The hilarity of your arguements though.
@this_isnt_kayfabe the same Oprah Trump wanted as a running mate in his failed 2000 campaign for president…
@This_isnt_kayfabe
Oh, is that the most recent talking point you were programmed with by Breitbart and the Daily Caller?
I tell you what Kayfabe, let’s play a little game. You tell me what you see in the following photo:
[pbs.twimg.com]
Uh oh, looks like perhaps some other people may have been “running around” with Weinstein!
@ak3647
Gasp! #TheyKnew!
Ivanka lauded Oprah’s Empowering golden globes.
I wonder if she lives in a completely insulated bubble or actually reads these and cries, wondering why no one likes her.
Complicit.
So I’m wondering precisely how the Time’sup movement and its braindead supporters are right now inclusive of Bill Clinton’s accusers. The ones who Hillary did everything in her legal powers to discredit and destroy them. They still haven’t seen any justice.
Or is it okay if it’s the democraps doing it.
When did you hear about them doing that or did you assume ?
Don’t bother. This is a shill account.
Oh it’s a shill account is it? Is that how things work around here? Someone says something inconvenient and you palm it away like it doesn’t matter? I half expected to be called a troll.
You’re complicit in Bill and Hillary’s crimes.
Which elected office do either Bill or Hillary Clinton currently hold? Which elected office are they running for? Clinton should be harangued for being a sex predator in his own right, but trying to excuse the crimes of POTUS by pointing to two private citizens is pretty pathetic. Only ONE sex predator currently sits in the Oval Office (put there with votes from dumbfucks like you) and he isn’t named Bill Clinton.
But if it makes you feel better, just now that neither I nor anyone else here will ever cast a vote for Bill or Hillary Clinton for the rest of our lives. Can you dipshit fuckers like you say the same about Trump and Right Wing sex predators? No, you can’t, but even though it’s 2018 you still support rapists as long as those rapists hate immigrants and gay people and Muslims as much as you do.
It’s a shill account when you create an account just to post this bullshit.
ak3647
“Which elected office do either Bill or Hillary Clinton currently hold?”
Why does anyone need to hold office for sexual abuse to be considered serious enough to hold someone account to it? Is there a time limit for a criminal offence? I take it then you’re not for Bill’s victims being a part of Time’sup now that he’s no longer in office?
“…but trying to excuse the crimes of POTUS by pointing to two private citizens is pretty pathetic.”
When did I ever excuse anyone of a crime? I’m pointing out that since everyone is virtue signalling by jumping on the creep bash bandwagon why they can’t remain consistent and throw Bill under the bus with them. Your attempt at strawmanning me is telling me that the only one here trying to excuse anyone happens to be you considering you make a useless point that the Clintons are private citizens. Well so fucking what? Does that mean justice no longer applies to them? Harvey Weinstein is a private citizen also. Maybe he should also be left alone?
” Only ONE sex predator currently sits in the Oval Office (put there with votes from dumbfucks like you) and he isn’t named Bill Clinton.”
There are many more predators everwhere else, excused by dumbfucks like you because they’re ‘private citizens’.
“But if it makes you feel better, just now that neither I nor anyone else here will ever cast a vote for Bill or Hillary Clinton for the rest of our lives.”
Bra-fucking-o. Well I guess we can all sleep better now as great justice has been restored because ak3647 is never going to vote for the Clintons ever again! Never mind us asking him to join the Timesup movement in getting Bill for his past crimes as Timesup is irrelevant because ak3647 has gone one better in simply no longer voting for them. Well I guess time’s up for Timesup then, eh dipshit? You either agree with me that Bill is a predator who hasn’t paid for his crimes, or you disagree and in which case you side with a predator.
” Can you dipshit fuckers like you say the same about Trump and Right Wing sex predators? ”
Yes. Yes I can. But I’d much rather see Trump properly investigated, impeached and arrested rather than spend my time on the net defending some predators because of a moronic assumption that anyone who questions a lefty justice evader must automatically be a rightwinger.
“you can’t, but even though it’s 2018 you still support rapists as long as those rapists hate immigrants and gay people and Muslims as much as you do.”
I love how cute you are when you use strawmen arguments and presume you have won the debate. It’s even mildly funny if not sadly tragic.
Buckaroo B
Well you must be pretty upset over the vast volume of accounts on here shilling for your guy Bill.
“vast volume of accounts on here shilling for your guy Bill”
I’m sorry. I was wrong. You’re clearly a right wing nut.
(psst…only one bringing up Bill, who was last president in 1999, is you)
(ooo…shit…2001)
Lookout guys! Stuxxy is here with an axe to grind! Full of wisdom, wit and moxy! Democraps! Dumbfucks! Brav-fucking-o’s! Good argument, there, numbnuts.
Quick question- through all of your rant, did it ever occur to you that you don’t really have to investigate someone who has been quoted, on live tape, on several occasions, to being a sexual predator? Want to investigate Billy-boy? Great. Do so. If found guilty, prosecute him. No problem, from either side of the aisle. The point here is that the daughter of a confessed sexual predator is a hypocrite for not denouncing her father while at the same time publicly supporting someone speaking out supporting the “Time’s Up” movement. It doesn’t have anything to do with your finger pointing “Them too!” nonsense. Kindly rip that page out of your playbook, it just makes you look dumb.
Like any reality TV star, she understands it’s more important people hate you. And what happened to not feeding internet trolls?
The Trumps must have blacked out the word ‘irony’ in all their dictionaries. You cant support both sides on this one.
Actually an individual can have their own opinion and views and just because they do or don’t publicly bend to the wishes of a mob doesn’t make them a bad person or a hypocrite. And furthermore just because the media and the mob probclaim somebody guilty it doesn’t mean they are. Doesn’t mean somebody isn’t guilty but we are supposedly a country built on a judicial system where you’re guilty when a court case is over. I haven’t seen that happen yet.
Of course using logic and rational thought in this comment will get me lumped in with certain groups because both the extremes are the same when it is all measured out.
@This_isnt_kayfabe
See…Here’s the thing…There’s this Access Hollywood tape with her daddy…
@This_isnt_kayfabe “logic and rational thought” lol you’re such a libertarian dipshit. Go crank your hog to a Ben Shapiro Thug Life video
@johnnysplendid if he was actually a libertarian he wouldn’t be such a racist cuck
So brave. Using these harsh words you learned on the inter webs.
And calling someone racist. Way to go Cochran must feel good to regurgitate everything don lemon said yesterday.
You know what’s brave? Pretending that Access Hollywood tape doesn’t exist.