Getty Image

Seeing as how it’s Tuesday and everyone is still talking about Oprah Winfrey’s sermon-like speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, it’s safe to say that all this presidential talk isn’t entirely unwarranted. Besides, the reaction to the former television host’s riveting address has garnered just as much condemnation as it has praise — especially from extreme right-wing circles in the United States. And then there’s Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, who hailed Oprah’s remarks as “empowering” and “inspiring” in a Monday night tweet.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she wrote. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!”

As great as it is to get yet another prominent voice to lend its weight to the “Time’s Up” initiative, the problematic context of Ivanka’s apparent support wasn’t lost on many who noticed her tweet. Her father stands accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment and assault, and his defensive (if not outright conspiratorial) reaction to the Access Hollywood tape reportedly moved her to “tears.” Of course, Monday’s tweeted support for Oprah wouldn’t be the first time Ivanka has broken ranks with the president’s base, but that didn’t stop the internet from roasting her.