Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was recently stripped of his National Security Council power, but for now, he’s hanging onto his White House role. Part of this might have to do with what Trump fears could happen, for Breitbart and the Pizzagate crowd might seek revenge if and when Bannon is fully ousted. However, Trump has downplayed Bannon’s influence while claiming he didn’t even know the guy before he joined the campaign. And this weekend has seen multiple analyses — from the New York Times and Vanity Fair — that focus on the West Wing power plays that could give Bannon the final push. Both outlets either hint at or outright say that Ivanka Trump has taken up the cause.

Ivanka, who’s now a special assistant to the president, has plenty of reason to dislike Bannon, who has feuded with her husband, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner. Their respective ideology sets clash (Bannon being a nationalist who reportedly refers to Kushner as a “globalist cuck”), and there’s angst over Kushner’s increasing level of responsibilities (touring Iraq and leading a new department to overhaul federal bureaucracy). Bannon has apparently convinced his former Breitbart minions to stop picking on Kushner, but Ivanka won’t soon forget the drama.

Vanity Fair now sets the stage with an in-depth piece that features tidbits from anonymous White House sources. These sources say that Trump’s not overly attached to anyone in his administration, and anyone could be dropped at anytime except for one party: “Everyone is dispensable, except one person: Ivanka.” By extension, Kushner is protected, and this excerpt is a telling one: