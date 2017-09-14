Getty Image

More often than not, Ivanka Trump‘s name generally enters the daily news feed for one of two reasons. Either (1) her father, Donald Trump, said something about her that the internet at large had a field day with, or (2) the unpaid senior advisor to the president did or said something counter to daddy’s administrative agenda. Both occur with regular frequency, but the latter has plagued political discourse since before the 2016 presidential election came to a close. Considering her and husband Jared Kushner’s past predilections for more progressive policies, went the argument, perhaps they could chance the Donald’s mind.

Unfortunately for liberals hoping this would be the case, Ivanka’s alleged influence on White House policies has been fickle at best. And to water down the popular theory further, she told Fox News in June she “[tries] to stay out of politics” — even though she serves in the administration. More recently, Ivanka told the Financial Times that the idea of her having any kind of liberalizing effect on her father was “unrealistic”:

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me,” she says in an email. “That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”

“To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team,” she continues. “When you’re part of a team, you’re part of a team.” Ivanka also tells FT her not speaking out against anything her father does that she disagrees with “doesn’t mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views” because “we don’t, and I think that’s good and healthy.” Even so, she concludes, no one is trying to “publicly [undermine]” anyone else in Trump’s White House.

Judging by these final comments, however, it seems Ivanka wasn’t paying too much attention when Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Bannon and many other former Trump officials were forced out of their respective posts. Then again, according to a July report about her and Kushner’s dwindling status in the administration, she allegedly wages so little influence her father’s often confusing actions and statements leave her “blindsided.”

(Via Financial Times and The Daily Beast)