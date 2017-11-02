Jake Tapper Rains Fire Upon Fox News And Sean Hannity For ‘Lying’ About His ‘Allahu Akbar’ Remark

#Terrorism #Fox News
11.01.17 39 mins ago

CNN

Following the Halloween terror attack in New York City, CNN’s Jake Tapper is lashing out at Fox News for misrepresenting a statement he made during the course of coverage. The fuss revolves around how Tapper reported the ISIS-inspired nature of suspect Sayfullo Saipov’s actions, including how witnesses heard him shouting, “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”) after exiting his rental truck. On air, Tapper referenced how this Muslim prayer is often appropriated by extremists while carrying out terror attacks, and in doing so, he said this:

“The Arabic chant, Allahu Akbar — God is great — sometimes said under the most beautiful of circumstances, and too often we hear it being said in moments like this.”

Well, Fox News decided to call out Tapper with their “outrageous” label (in a story that’s still, at this time, available online) as evidenced in the below screencap (from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski) with this title: “CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Can Be Said Under ‘Most Beautiful’ of Circumstances.'”

It’s not the most favorable way to frame Tapper’s statement, but things grew worse with a now-deleted tweet, which someone crafted to take Tapper’s words completely out of context: “@CNN ‘s Jake Tapper Says ‘Allahu Akbar’ Is ‘Beautiful’ Right After NYC Terror Attack.”

TOPICS#Terrorism#Fox News
TAGSCNNFOX NEWSJake TapperMUSLIMSNEW YORK CITYSEAN HANNITYterrorism

