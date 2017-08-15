Tuesday saw U.S. President Donald Trump give a bizarre press conference at Trump Tower highlighted by the combative commander-in-chief insisting that the violence that occurred at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was the fault of “both sides.” The considerable spin attached to Trump’s initial “many sides’ remark was for nothing and Trump’s Tuesday comments featured the president arguing aggressively against the removal of Confederate momuments, attacking the “alt-left” and claiming the side with the Nazis, Klan members and white supremacists was misunderstood. CNN’s Jake Tapper was clearly upset by the content of Trump’s remarks.

“Here we have President Trump revealing that actually what he said to begin with was what he meant, that both sides were to blame,” said Tapper. “Both the Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists, and the counter-protesters.”

On The Lead, the Trump Tower comments generated a lot response as you’d might expect. Tapper made a point to deliver important message before throwing to Wolf Blitzer.