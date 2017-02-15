Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jake Tapper was in a sharing mood when he dropped by Conan on Tuesday night. Not only did he bring the host a new presidential mug to join his iconic Eisenhower mug, but he also dropped quite a few thoughts about the Trump administration. This includes the resignation of General Michael Flynn and his televised battles with Kellyanne Conway.

It was actually a fairly extensive interview that covered quite a few topics throughout, including Tapper dropping a fine quote on the need for truth from the president. “Facts and truth are not partisan,” he tells Conan after the host claims he wants to try to keep things from getting too political. Politicians do lie, but that doesn’t mean they can change the truth or the facts of a story. Alternative facts are not a thing.