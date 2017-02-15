Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

Jake Tapper On Trump’s Falsehoods : ‘Facts And Truth Are Not Partisan And We Want Presidents To Tell The Truth’

02.15.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Jake Tapper was in a sharing mood when he dropped by Conan on Tuesday night. Not only did he bring the host a new presidential mug to join his iconic Eisenhower mug, but he also dropped quite a few thoughts about the Trump administration. This includes the resignation of General Michael Flynn and his televised battles with Kellyanne Conway.

It was actually a fairly extensive interview that covered quite a few topics throughout, including Tapper dropping a fine quote on the need for truth from the president. “Facts and truth are not partisan,” he tells Conan after the host claims he wants to try to keep things from getting too political. Politicians do lie, but that doesn’t mean they can change the truth or the facts of a story. Alternative facts are not a thing.

TAGSCNNCONANdonald trumpJake TapperKellyanne Conway

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP