Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

James Comey Bids Farewell To His FBI Co-Workers As Reports Surface About How He Rebuked Trump

05.10.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

FBI Director James Comey’s firing by President Trump was swift and sudden. He initially thought his firing was a prank as the news of his removal played on TVs behind him at an FBI event in LA. But this was not the case. Trump cut ties with him so quickly, it even left some wondering how the former FBI Director would get back from the aforementioned diversity talk in Los Angeles. Luckily for Comey, he didn’t have to stick his thumb out and was able to hitch a ride back to Washington on a private jet.

Back home and a day removed from his termination, Comey has addressed his erstwhile co-workers with a rather touching letter, acquired by CNN:

