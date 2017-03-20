JUST IN: FBI Director James Comey: The FBI is investigating “alleged links” between the Trump campaign and Russia https://t.co/9RXwkb3DtB pic.twitter.com/iqBlrcvWZS — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2017

As expected, FBI Director James Comey has appeared in front of the House Intelligence Committee to testify on both Russian interference in the election and President Trump’s baseless wiretapping accusations against President Obama. The former topic claimed much of the hearing’s opening portions with the House Intelligence Committee quickly noting that there was no evidence to support Trump’s wiretap claims. Then, the mission began in earnest to investigate whether Trump associates “aided and abetted” Russia’s hacking efforts, which — if true — would amount to “one of the most shocking betrayals to democracy in history.” (And Comey soon made his voice heard.)

From there, an exhaustive chronology of all Trump-Russia matters began, including how Trump “openly appealed” for the Russians to hack into Clinton’s emails. Over and over, each item received the same follow-up question, “Is it a coincidence?” The committee understood that there’s a great enough chance that these aren’t coincidences that this chain of events must be thoroughly investigated. Then, the group appealed for Comey to make his testimony.

Once Comey took the mic, he stressed that the FBI generally does not comment upon whether an investigation is underway. However, this is an unusual situation, so the Department of Justice has authorized him to confirm that the FBI is investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere with the U.S. election, including links between Russia and the Trump campaign. As with any other investigation, this will include digging into possible crimes. However and because it’s an “open and ongoing investigation,” he can’t say who is being investigated. Comey appealed to the public and media for patience, since he could give no timetable for how events would unfold.

And he’s off to the races. You can watch Comey’s full opening statement at the bottom of this post, but FYI — early on Monday morning, Trump declared this hearing to be “FAKE NEWS” before it even happened.

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017