There were a lot of relevations at today’s open hearing, in which James Comey testified about his interactions with Donald Trump, his firing, and the surrounding investigations into the Trump administration’s connections with Russia. However, there was much Comey couldn’t discuss in public, but he did hint at his concerns, most tellingly in a discussion about his personal memos.
Comey first revealed his concerns with Trump through a law professor friend, who shared Comey’s most telling memo with the the New York Times on May 16th. The memo contains the now-infamous discussion of Trump telling Comey that he “hoped” Comey could see to ending the investigation into Flynn, now that he’d resigned, and arguably kicked off the entire reason Comey testified in front of the Senate in the first place.
Most telling, though, is Comey’s exact motive. When asked why he shared the memo with a friend, Comey bluntly stated “I thought that might prompt appointment of a special counsel.” That is, of course, exactly what it did, as Robert Mueller is currently investigating the Trump campaign. It’s telling, though, for two reasons. The first is that Comey felt the circumstances warranted pushing his now-former colleagues to do their jobs, and the second is that Comey, based on what he knew when he was fired, thought a special counsel was necessary.
If anything it proves his firing was justified.
Please explain.
! Ya’ll STILL out here capin’ for this president?!
Wow, bless you and the anus you fell out of at birth.
Comey is exactly what the majority of Americans say they want: an honest man willing to buck a corrupt system no matter the cost.
And then the American people vilify them for it.
Hey look, it’s Bill O’Reilly. You know that he leaked this after he was fired for refusing to obstruct a criminal investigation, right? You understand that private citizen Comey can share his own private memos with anyone he likes at that point? That there was absolutely nothing untoward about him doing so? And not only that, but that he was 110% justified in doing so, given why Trump fired him?
How can it be justification if this action occurred AFTER he was already fired?
That’s all you have to say about the entire testimony? He was up there telling the truth under oath. If it is found out that anything he said is inaccurate he could be charged with perjury. If Trump went under oath he’d have already committed multiple crimes by the time he finished his first sentence.
This testimony had much more content that supported the obstruction of justice claims than I was expecting. It seems that the senate intelligence comity was able to get great responses to some lingering questions. He made it pretty clear that they had intel that confirmed the Russians meddled in the election. Trump tried numerous times to steer Comey’s attention away from that. Possibly because of collusion, or even more likely, because he knew that if they did meddle in the election that it favored him.
So I guess what I’m asking, Bawk, is what is it going to take for you to admit that foreign powers influencing our election is bad? Why won’t Trump admit it? What do you have to lose? Assurance that you didn’t support a corrupt candidate? Is this all about you and not at all about our country?
I don’t think it matters when it happened. An honest man doesn’t “leak” information just to cause damage. It’s obvious what his motives were and knowing that I would say his firing was justified. Not trying to defend Trump here, it’s just my opinion. @blastoiseNcocaine I agree wholeheartedly that foreign influence is bad. However Comey said Flynn wasn’t central to the Russian investigation and that Trump never tried to impede the Russian investigation. He even said Trump encouraged the Russia investigation, even if it implicated his associates. So I don’t see evidence here of Trump being corrupt.
Right, an honest man leaks information because it’s the truth.
“Not trying to defend Trump here, it’s just my opinion.”
It makes way more sense if you’re trying and failing to defend Trump than if you actually believe the shit you’re saying.
He didn’t leak the memo to “cause damage”, you simpleton. He fucking flat out said exactly why he leaked it. It’s literally fucking quoted in the title of the article you are commenting on.
Wait…wait. Are you saying you also take Trump at his word? If he said he wasn’t going to get in the way of the investigation why did he do what he did? Pure stupidity?
Why are you people so hate filled? I have an opinion, sorry if it differs from your’s. From what I heard today Trump was never under investigation for colluding with the Russians and I still don’t know if he’s under investigation for obstruction or not. The Russians tried to influence the election is a given but whether anyone associated with Trump was involved is still uncertain. The obstruction angle seems to be where this is headed now which will be up to a bunch of lawyers to decide. I’m sure that’s unnecessary as far as you are all concerned and he should just be jailed now.
Bawk, it’s a matter of your opinion isn’t rooted in reality and people can’t understand how you can watch the same hearing they did and come up with the asinine conclusions you’ve come to.
@B Curious I’m not alone, even the experts disagree. Why is everyone in here so adamant that they’re right and all other opinions are asinine? [www.nbcnews.com]
Did Joe Carroll, Whatitiz, and the other Trump supporters get together in a room and draw straws to see who would come in here to offer up a pathetic, nonsensical defense of Donald Trump and you just happened to draw the short straw?
Yeah I was wondering where all the trump supporters went since they all seem to feel that Trump has been vindicated by this testimony.