James Comey Leaked His Memos In Hopes That This ‘Might Prompt Appointment Of A Special Counsel’

06.08.17 7 hours ago 17 Comments

There were a lot of relevations at today’s open hearing, in which James Comey testified about his interactions with Donald Trump, his firing, and the surrounding investigations into the Trump administration’s connections with Russia. However, there was much Comey couldn’t discuss in public, but he did hint at his concerns, most tellingly in a discussion about his personal memos.

Comey first revealed his concerns with Trump through a law professor friend, who shared Comey’s most telling memo with the the New York Times on May 16th. The memo contains the now-infamous discussion of Trump telling Comey that he “hoped” Comey could see to ending the investigation into Flynn, now that he’d resigned, and arguably kicked off the entire reason Comey testified in front of the Senate in the first place.

Most telling, though, is Comey’s exact motive. When asked why he shared the memo with a friend, Comey bluntly stated “I thought that might prompt appointment of a special counsel.” That is, of course, exactly what it did, as Robert Mueller is currently investigating the Trump campaign. It’s telling, though, for two reasons. The first is that Comey felt the circumstances warranted pushing his now-former colleagues to do their jobs, and the second is that Comey, based on what he knew when he was fired, thought a special counsel was necessary.

(via NBC News)

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpFBIjames comeyRUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP