Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced late Friday former FBI Director James Comey would not be testifying during a closed doors session scheduled for next Tuesday. Comey, who was suddenly fired earlier this week by Donald Trump, had been invited by Warner and committee chairman Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) to testify on the agency’s ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as the nature of his surprise termination.

Warner made the announcement during an appearance on MSNBC. “He is not going to be testifying on Tuesday,” he said, “but it’s our hope in the not too distant future that we can find a time for him to come in and talk to our committee.” When asked whether or not Comey was still cooperating with the committee, Warner said he “[had] enormous respect for Jim Comey, and I believe at the appropriate time and place, he is going to tell his side of the story. My hope is that that place, at least, will be in front of our committee.”

Comey’s decision not to accept Burr and Warner’s invitation came less than a day after new reports surfaced detailing an awkward dinner between him and Trump. The president, who early Friday morning tweeted threats about “tapes” at Comey, apparently asked for the former FBI Director’s “loyalty,” but the latter only promised his “honesty.” When asked about said “tapes” at the White House Press Briefing, Sean Spicer refused to comment.

(Via MSNBC and Politico)