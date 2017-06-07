Getty Image

After James Comey was fired as FBI director in May, months after being asked by President Trump to ease up on his investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, reports emerged that, over a private dinner between the two, Trump demanded the loyalty of Comey, which the former G-man refused to do. Now, according to the prepared remarks that Comey is set to deliver ahead of his Senate Intelligence Testimony, Comey will confirm that that interaction took place.

According to the seven-page statement released by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday:

[The] president said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. Near the end of our dinner, the President returned to the subject of my job, saying he was very glad I wanted to stay, adding that he had heard great things about me from Jim Mattis, Jeff Sessions, and many others. He then said, “I need loyalty.” I replied, “You will always get honesty from me.” He paused and then said, “That’s what I want, honest loyalty.” I paused, and then said, “You will get that from me.”

Trump’s demand for loyalty was only one of the many wild reports that came about after Comey’s dismissal and we’ll find out soon what else Comey and Trump talked about during their one-on-one meetings.

Read the full statement here before Comey testifies Thursday.

(Via Senate.gov)