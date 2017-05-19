Getty Image

Despite refusing an invitation from the Senate Intelligence Committee last week to testify during a private hearing, former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to offer testimony during a public hearing. The former agency head, whom Donald Trump fired to relieve the “great pressure” of the ongoing Russia investigation, has had his profile significantly increased since his ousting. Subsequent reports have suggested multiple egregious allegations about Trump’s behavior toward the former FBI director — including one suggesting the president tried to convince him to kill his investigation of Michael Flynn.

According to a press release obtained by MSNBC and others, Sens. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia), the committee’s chairman and vice-chairman respectively, announced Comey “[had] committed to testify in open session.” Following the fired official’s previous refusal to testify, Burr and Warner reached out again on Wednesday — specifically requesting that he comment on the most recent developments regarding his memos and the information therein. Trump has since denied these reports, but Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein (and possibly Donald Trump Jr.) have subsequently made remarks corroborating Comey’s claims.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will schedule the public hearing for a date after Memorial Day. You can read the announcement in full below, including Burr and Warner’s statements:

NEW: James Comey agrees to testify in open session before the Senate Intel Committee. pic.twitter.com/i2x0ceH3U4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 19, 2017

