Getty Image

Despite losing his job as FBI director, James Comey has been invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week, according to the committee’s top Democrat, Virginia’s Mark Warner. According to a spokesperson for committee chairman Richard Burr, the session will not be open to the public. Burr previously stated on Twitter that acting FBI director Andrew McCabe will testify in front of the committee on Thursday.

Burr has questioned the firing of Comey, releasing a statement soon after the news broke on Tuesday evening.

My statement on the dismissal of FBI Director Comey https://t.co/ovoe34xajZ pic.twitter.com/1hB0QveczE — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 9, 2017

According to The Hill, “Comey is likely to face questions from the committee about both the Russia probe and the timing of his unexpected removal from the office.”

Though Comey’s firing is seen by some as an attempt to slow various investigations in President Trump and his associates, the Intelligence Committee is not slowing down. According to NBC News, the committee has asked the Treasury Department’s money laundering investigations unit for documents relating to President Trump. Last week, the committee asked for communication records for former Trump associates like Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Michael Flynn, whose immunity bid was earlier rejected.

It’s not yet known whether or not Comey will accept the invitation.

(via The Hill)