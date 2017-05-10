Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

James Comey Has Been Invited To Testify For The Senate Intel Committee Next Week

05.10.17 36 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Despite losing his job as FBI director, James Comey has been invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week, according to the committee’s top Democrat, Virginia’s Mark Warner. According to a spokesperson for committee chairman Richard Burr, the session will not be open to the public. Burr previously stated on Twitter that acting FBI director Andrew McCabe will testify in front of the committee on Thursday.

Burr has questioned the firing of Comey, releasing a statement soon after the news broke on Tuesday evening.

According to The Hill, “Comey is likely to face questions from the committee about both the Russia probe and the timing of his unexpected removal from the office.”

Though Comey’s firing is seen by some as an attempt to slow various investigations in President Trump and his associates, the Intelligence Committee is not slowing down. According to NBC News, the committee has asked the Treasury Department’s money laundering investigations unit for documents relating to President Trump. Last week, the committee asked for communication records for former Trump associates like Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Michael Flynn, whose immunity bid was earlier rejected.

It’s not yet known whether or not Comey will accept the invitation.

(via The Hill)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpjames comeyRUSSIAsenate hearingsU.S. Senate

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 4 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP