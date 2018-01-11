In a new report by the Los Angeles Times, five women have accused actor James Franco of “sexually exploitative” behavior. The allegations, which stem from tweeted comments that gained currency after the star and director of The Disaster Artist took home a Golden Globe on Sunday, have already sent Franco on an apology tour with recent appearances on The Late Show and Late Night. Despite this, the details of the accusations made by his former film school students and acting mentees have not been previously reported until now.
Four of the five women who spoke with the Times were former students of Franco’s shuttered film school Studio 4, which had locations in Los Angeles and New York until they “abruptly closed last fall.” Sarah Tither-Kaplan said “there was an abuse of power” at the school and its offshoot productions — like on the set of The Long Home, a 2015 indie starring Franco, Josh Hutcherson, Courtney Love, and Timothy Hutton. A few of Franco’s students agreed to perform nude in a simple scene, which was subsequently transformed into an orgy “bonus scene”:
A handful of other women were selected to appear with Franco, who simulated performing oral sex on each of them, Tither-Kaplan said. But in each case, she said he removed a clear plastic guard that covered their vaginas — and continued to simulate the sex act with no protection.
Aside from making such drastic changes without prior consent, Franco’s “Sex Scenes” class at Studio 4 also maintained questionable practices. The class “taught students about the art of being intimate on camera,” and through collaboration and consent, scene partners would produce and submit student film projects for it. However, many of these otherwise private videos were unceremoniously uploaded to the school’s public Vimeo without prior approval:
In a May 2015 email sent to Tither-Kaplan and her fellow “Sex Sceners,” which was reviewed by The Times, a company employee told the class he “just wanted to let [them] know the films are now up on the Studio 4 Vimeo Channel.”
Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, told the Times, “Any online posting of videos, including if applicable Vimeo, were operated and created by the students to showcase their collective work.” Yet according to the email quoted above, which Tither-Kaplan provided to the paper, Franco’s production company Rabbit Bandini seems to have known about the Vimeo uploads.
(Via Los Angeles Times)
I’m sensing some buyers remorse here.
He asked, they said yes,they performed and now they are angry. Franco is a shit head in his own right but this is not assault or exploitation.
“But in each case, she said he removed a clear plastic guard that covered their vaginas — and continued to simulate the sex act with no protection.”
So they consented to that as well? How about the part where he uploaded videos of these students performing sex scenes to the internet without their approval? But hey, I guess if they uttered the word “yes” at any point, to anything, then anything he does after that is fair game.
They consented to being filmed nude which included the film being shown. Did they tell him to stop when he was touching there private area ? I’m sure they signed a contract.
I don’t see what artistic or production reason would exist for James Franco to remove the plastic barrier and I’m also pretty sure that doing so violates all sorts of norms and industry standards of how sex scenes are supposed to be filmed. Likewise, I highly doubt that their contact stipulated that he was allowed to do that. But keep on twisting yourself into knots to defend this creep. Just five bitches making up lies to smear a good man’s reputation, right?
Shut the fuck up, eazye.
@AI suck my balls.
@ak3647 I’m not defending this fucking idiot but these women were well within there rights and power to say no and tell Franco to stop touching them. Common sense. This is similar to the argument Chappelle made about the Louis CK accuser.
It’s not similar to what Chappelle said about CK at all. These allegations, if true, show that without a doubt Franco abused his position of power into coercing these women to do things they weren’t totally on board with. They signed up for a quick nude scene, apparently not whatever it apparently turned out being.
Yes eazye, we get it. Any woman who doesn’t IMMEDIATELY protest when placed in a uncomfortable or unsafe or compromising position is de facto consenting to whatever creepy heinous shit men decide to do them without asking them first.
Bravo for using actual rapist logic here. By all means, don’t take into consideration the power differential or the impact that fear and coercion can play in situations like this. These cunt bitches were asking for it. I bet these sluts led him on with the way they were dressed too.
@ak3647 has a history of not giving both sides a fair shake, so I advise everyone not to engage with her. She has zero idea what she is talking about and is giving the feminist movement a bad name. I’m guessing she is mentally unbalanced and goes on the internet everyday to piss people off instead of actually doing actual good in the world. Why are you so angry @ak3647? Not all men are terrible and that is something you will need to accept, in order for things to get better, BOTH sides need to work together.
Sometimes you eat the pussy. Sometimes the pussy eats you. 🌮🤷🏻♂️
why do so many dudes have to be such primitive horn-dogs
Can’t a guy eat a little pussy against someone’s will once in a while?
Uhhhh nope.
Without more info/context the plastic guard thing is skeezy as shit, and posting the videos is uncool (assuming the school posted them). But beyond that, I don’t see any real wrongdoing. If you sign up for a “Sex Scenes” class, and you’re shocked to find yourself in uncomfortable situations…I don’t know what to tell you.
I think uploading the video of the Sex Scenes class is over a clear line though…
Under what circumstances would removing the plastic barrier not be considered skeezy? It’s either non-consensual or they forced everyone in the room to watch them get it on…either way still skeezy. Then again, I haven’t watched the film in question so you might be totally right.
@wordweary Probably, but I got the impression from the article that it was maybe a student who uploaded the videos, so benefit of the doubt, maybe. It also depends on what was actually filmed – was the footage PG-13 nude, or full on Franco-in-the-vag? I’m trying to avoid judgments without knowing all the facts.
@DeputyDawg I can’t think of any non-skeezy circumstances, but just because I can’t think of any doesn’t mean they don’t exist. I dunno, maybe he was trying to demonstrate the importance of the guard? Again, sounds crazy skeezy (and it probably is), but I’m trying to avoid absolute judgments.
The plastic guard is there for very fucking obvious health and safety reasons. There is NO legitimate reason to be removing it.
But this is typical in how men defend the sick shit that other men do to women. Either deny he did it at all, or downplay the severity, or make excuses for why he did it, or somehow try to shift responsibility solely onto women for the actions of men.
@ak3647 do women have free will? Are they responsible for their own actions? Asking for a friend…
@ak3647 If you think I did any of those things you’re accusing me of, you should probably step back and check your literacy. You’re not being rational.