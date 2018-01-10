Not long after his canceled event for The Disaster Artist with The New York Times, James Franco and Dave Franco dropped into The Late Show to talk about the Golden Globes, Tommy Wiseau, and The Disaster Artist. But what ended up happening — much like his previous interview with Ben Affleck — Colbert dove into the criticism against Franco for wearing a “Time’s Up” pin and the sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Colbert treads lightly at first, giving Franco a chance to back off, but he doesn’t hesitate to dive into his feelings about the #MeToo movement, the feeling at the Golden Globes, and each of the allegations against him. He denies the accuracy of the statements against him, but seems to willing to do whatever he can to make things right:
“There were some things on Twitter, I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them…I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy,” said Franco. “I have total respect for her. She took the tweet down, I can’t speak for her.
“The others, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for what I’ve done. The things I heard are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.”
The country has lost it's mind. I'm in my 30's and pretty liberal but today's political climate makes me feel like I'm in my 70's and an avid Fox News watcher.
I thought being jaded from my generation was bad enough from not like anything pop-culture (movies, music, reality tv, etc…), but now that everything is all about politics, social issues, etc….suffice to say, I don't get out much (not counting work).

FWIW, I'm glad everyone hates and doesn't trust each other. Maybe if we stop reproducing and our numbers go down, maybe humanity will be able to collectively have an intellectual conversation and figure it out.
FWIW, I’m glad everyone hates and doesn’t trust each other. Maybe if we stop reproducing and our numbers go down, maybe humanity will be able to collectively have an intellectual conversation and figure it out.
Fact: James Franco once tried to arrange a hookup with a 17 year old girl he was messaging on Instagram. But yeah, poor James, it’s all a witch hunt. I can’t believe a guy who tries to fuck high school girls he met on social media might have done unsavory things to other women too, that’s literally impossible to believe.
Oh no! A celebrity tried to have easy consenting sex with a young girl who’s age was legal in his state!!! Why I never? He must be some kind of sex pervert. I’ve never heard of celebrities or any adults trying to go after young people before.
Seriously, he said he didn’t know her age, she said she never stated her age, instagram doesn’t state your age. He saw an attractive girl on instagram and hit on her. He then apologized. Also she legal in his state. Am I missing something?
Is anyone accusing him of doing anything illegal? Is he facing arrest? No. But it’s objectively skeezy for a man in his 30’s to troll for teenage girls online. But hey, good on ya for feeling the need to stand up in defense of a male millionaire because he has to answer the occasional uncomfortable question from an interviewer. He is truly a victim here, having to be made to feel briefly uncomfortable for a few moments.
AK what’s your goal here? I’m honestly curious, not trying to be argumentative. He had one slightly creepy yet perfectly legal conversation, regrets it, has publicly apologized for it multiple times, and is now attempting to support the #metoo and #timesup movement as a way of redeeming himself and help create a better future for women. So what do you want? Literally asking what you’d like to happen here.
@ak3647 I don’t understand how this pertains to class at all. In the instagram case, no one was the victim, so I don’t know why you’d use that as evidence in a case against Franco’s character.
He’s supporting the cause and taking personal responsibility?
The media turned a movement into a tabloid fuckfest. It’s not about helping women it’s about ruining as many legacies as possible while bringing in revenue.
Getting rid of the current acting royalty brings us one step closer to Danger’s forthcoming hip hop opera about Alexander Hamilton. Make way for new, never before considered, theatrical extravaganzas, people
I disagree. I think the media, like us, just doesn’t quite know what we’re supposed to do with this social shift. I mean, if it was just a witchhunt, no one would be covering his “side,” right? Any defense would be buried or mocked. Even Uproxx, which tends to roll on the side of snark, is pretty much just giving us this info and letting us decide how we react. People are too quick to blame “the media.”
Well, “The” media initiated investigative journalism to expose egregious acts of sexual assault. Social media then expanded it into the categories of misconduct, harassment and all the way down to triviality. Unfortunately, while social platforms like Twitter offer individuals a large, real-time audience for making public statements, its also a place where people post vaping videos and fart jokes. It becomes inherently less impactful as time goes on, and its open-source nature and limited character count forces claims to be brief, making them much more difficult to corroborate/vet in any kind of time-sensitive manner.
Ultimately, while social media gets a message out, it can sometimes come across more like a diary entry than a formal, well-cited and well-contextualized case formed by a professional journalist. What’s likely also contributing to the back swing of the pendulum is the sheer number of claims that have now been made. The public want juicy stories but if its the same story simply told by different authors, it can have the adverse effect of actually weakening interest and further analysis.
@John T Wright I disagree. The media is turning these stories into click bait. The accusations against Franco, Stan Lee and Gary Oldman — the #metoo stories I’ve seen in the past few days — have been complete bullshit.
Once the core offenders have all been outed, tertiary incidents or people are dragged into the weight of the story because the media needs it to keep moving.
This is not good for the #metoo movement, because it draws attention away from stories that should be heard and makes a solution that much harder to reach.
Perhaps some damning information will come out against these guys, but putting out half researched incidents, gossip and relying on non-credible information is a symptom of people in the media needing to be first instead of right.
