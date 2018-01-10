Getty Image

After multiple women came out on Twitter to accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct during his Golden Globes win, The New York Times has canceled their TimesTalk event with the actor. Franco was scheduled to discuss he and his brother Dave’s work on The Disaster Artist, which the elder Franco also directed.

During the Golden Globes broadcast, Franco was called out across social media for wearing a Time’s Up pin, a symbol, along with the #MeToo movement, that supports the anti-sexual harassment and anti-abuse of power movements that have become a force in Hollywood in the post-Weinstein era.

Some considered his pin-wearing hypocritical when he’s been accused of sexual misconduct before, including sending nude pictures unsolicited. Actress Violet Paley accused Franco of pushing her head towards his exposed penis.

A Times representative explained why they canceled the event to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein.”

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01. — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

Franco and the Times haven’t commented further, but they could’ve made a quick switch and hired John Oliver to discuss the accusations with Franco if they were uncomfortable, rather than avoid the issue.