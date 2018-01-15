In the wake of Eliza Dushku’s shocking allegations of molestation on the set of True Lies made over the weekend, many have spoken out in support of the actress. Her guardian from the set confirmed her story and director James Cameron commented that he was unaware, but would have given “no mercy” had he been while making the film. But the strongest voice to this point has to be her film mother, Jamie Lee Curtis.
In a powerful and alarming essay, Curtis talks about Dushku’s accusations, her history of working with children on film sets, and the unique problem it presents for films crews. For Curtis, Dushku’s situation adds a horrible wrinkle to the ongoing harassment conversation we’re having about Hollywood according to HuffPost:
We have all started to awaken to the fact that the terrible abuses now commonplace in daily news reports have been going on for a very long time. Unconscionably, those reports frequently come along with claims by the perpetrators that, as adults, those perpetrated against had some part in it.
Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children
The history of child actors and their treatment on film sets is littered with some heinous and tragic stories. One of the most notable is the accident from the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie that took the life of actor Vic Morrow and two young child actors.
Didn't Corey Feldman have many stories about this type of sbit?
Amazing the amount of starpower on the true lies film set and nobody seemed to be aware this was happening, or maybe they turned a blind eye like all the rest and now have to rally with these hot takes to get ahead of the story.
