Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Eliza Dushku’s ‘True Lies’ Molestation Allegations A ‘Horrific Reality’

Managing Editor, Trending
01.15.18 20 Comments

Fox

In the wake of Eliza Dushku’s shocking allegations of molestation on the set of True Lies made over the weekend, many have spoken out in support of the actress. Her guardian from the set confirmed her story and director James Cameron commented that he was unaware, but would have given “no mercy” had he been while making the film. But the strongest voice to this point has to be her film mother, Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a powerful and alarming essay, Curtis talks about Dushku’s accusations, her history of working with children on film sets, and the unique problem it presents for films crews. For Curtis, Dushku’s situation adds a horrible wrinkle to the ongoing harassment conversation we’re having about Hollywood according to HuffPost:

We have all started to awaken to the fact that the terrible abuses now commonplace in daily news reports have been going on for a very long time. Unconscionably, those reports frequently come along with claims by the perpetrators that, as adults, those perpetrated against had some part in it.

Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children

The history of child actors and their treatment on film sets is littered with some heinous and tragic stories. One of the most notable is the accident from the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie that took the life of actor Vic Morrow and two young child actors.

Around The Web

TAGSeliza dushkuJAMIE LEE CURTISmolestationsexual harassment

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP