Janice Dean, a meteorologist who appears on both the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, joined the hosts of Fox and Friends on Thursday morning to speak out against an internet bully who insulted her on Facebook. “Dear Janice please stop allowing fox to dress you in those short skirts,” a woman identified only as “JoAnn” wrote. “They are not flattering on you. Your [sic] an attractive lady, love the 80’s hair, but your legs are distracting every time you walk on screen.”

Earlier this week, Dean addressed the comment on her Facebook page, issuing a public response to the troll:

Fox doesn’t dress me. I dress myself. I’m sorry if you don’t like my legs. I’m grateful I have them to walk with. You’re right. I don’t look like the typical person on TV, and I’m proud to be a size 10. Imagine that! You can always turn the channel if you’re offended by my huge legs. Hope you don’t mind. I may share your post with everyone on my FB page.

As far as Dean being “grateful” of having her legs to walk with, the on-air personality was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, and understands that every day is a blessing. “When you have MS, at any given time, your legs can give out on you,” Dean explained to Fox and Friends. “I know people that are now in wheelchairs.”

“So I am so thankful for my big strong legs,” she continued. “And I just want people to know that you know what? We have to be nice to each other, I think now more than ever.”