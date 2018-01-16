A Japanese Broadcaster Issued A False Missile Alert Mere Days After Hawaii’s Incoming Ballistic Missile Scare

01.16.18 5 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The employee who inadvertently triggered a statewide panic in Hawaii with a false ballistic missile alert on Saturday has since been reassigned. Whether or not this response meets Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) condemnation of the “unacceptable” incident remains to be seen, but it seems false alarms regarding possible military action by North Korea are going around. That’s because a Japanese broadcaster did the same thing on Tuesday.

According to CNN, NHK alerted mobile phone users with an automated “news alert” message that read, “North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: evacuate inside the building or underground.” Unlike what transpired in Hawaii on Saturday, however, NHK’s mistake was quickly corrected. After apologizing on air and via a subsequent text alert, the national broadcaster stated, “The news alert sent earlier about NK missile was a mistake. No government J alert was issued.”

As for what initially caused the false alert to be sent out in the first place, Reuters reports NHK is still investigating. “We are still checking,” a spokesperson explained. Seeing as how gross human error and systemic inadequacies were blamed for Saturday’s false alarm in Hawaii, however, it’s likely something similar occurred in Japan. Yet unlike Hawaii, it seems NHK’s false alarm was so quickly corrected that “there were no immediate reports of panic or other disruption” as a result.

(Via CNN and Reuters)

Around The Web

TAGSHAWAIIJAPANNORTH KOREA

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 4 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 4 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP