Getty Image

Jared Kushner’s remained rather quiet lately, although he’s never — at least in the short history of the Trump administration — been much of a public speaker. The better approach here would be to acknowledge that the gossip around Kushner has faded ever since his arch nemesis, Steve Bannon, decided to play nice. Kushner also hasn’t been strutting around Iraq while looking like a Ralph Lauren ad lately, which helps matters. However, the Wall Street Journal now reveals that Kushner failed to disclose significant information in his financial disclosure forms. Yikes.

This story arrives after it was revealed that Kushner did not disclose his meetings with prominent Russians while seeking security clearance to become the jack-of-all-government-trades for his father-in-law. The newest sketchiness involves Kushner’s stake in a tech/real-estate startup, Cadre, that effectively makes him a partner with Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, and George Soros. The startup runs on staggeringly large loans from worldwide banks, and there appears to be even more that Kushner didn’t disclose:

The Cadre stake is one of many interests — and ties to large financial institutions — that Mr. Kushner didn’t identify on his disclosure form, according to a Wall Street Journal review of securities and other filings. Others include loans totaling at least $1 billion, from more than 20 lenders, to properties and companies part-owned by Mr. Kushner, the Journal found. He has also provided personal guarantees on more than $300 million of the debt. Beyond Cadre, some of the assets Mr. Kushner is holding on to are hard to pinpoint, partly because they are housed in entities with generic names such as “KC Dumbo Office,” according to the disclosure form.

The cumulative debts on the real-estate holdings of Kushner (related to Cadre) are buried deep within government-owned banks worldwide, as well as plenty of domestic lenders. Is this incriminating by itself? Nope, but why did Kushner fail to disclose (while already revealing his joint personal wealth of approximately $741 million with Ivanka)? He can’t truly claim to have forgotten a $1 billion entity.

For what it’s worth, Cadre CEO Ryan Williams insists that Kushner has maintained a “non-operational, non-management” role with the startup since Inauguration Day. So all of the glitz, none of the glamour? That’s a poor analogy, of course, but one thing is certain — Kushner definitely did not bring up his Soros ties while huddling with Matt Drudge in the White House.

Or did he??? [Soap opera stare.]

(Via Wall Street Journal)