Getty Image

In the aftermath of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s guilty plea of lying to the FBI about his communication with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, reports began to fly about what this cooperation with the Justice Department would mean for Trump and his allies. ABC News reported that Flynn would testify that Donald Trump directed him to communicate with Russians. And CNN added that a “senior Trump transition official” pushed Flynn to talk with Kislyak about a delaying a vote on an impending U.N. Security Council resolution that heavily criticized Israel settlement policy.

Numerous outlets are now reporting that this senior transition official was Jared Kushner. First, Bloomberg reminds everyone that Flynn lied about talking to Kislyak about the U.N. resolution:

[O]ne of Flynn’s lies to the FBI was when he said that he never asked Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, to delay the vote for the U.N. Security Council resolution. The indictment released today from the office of special prosecutor Robert Mueller describes this lie: “On or about December 22, 2016, Flynn did not ask the Russian Ambassador to delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution.”

Buzzfeed News, upon reviewing the court documents filed with Mueller’s plea, spoke to a source who says that Kushner was the one to urge Flynn to call all members of the U.N. Security Council, including Kislyak: