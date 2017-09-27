Getty Image

Jared Kushner’s job in the White House is, well, pretty huge. He’s formally known as a senior advisor, but Trump also tasked him with overhauling the structure of the federal government (so it runs more like a private business). And Kushner’s also fashioned himself as an international man of mystery who hopes to usher in Middle East peace. These are lofty tasks for a dude who can’t seem to properly fill out a form. As if on cue, Wired is reporting that Kushner accidentally checked off the wrong box on his New York voter registration form. As a result, he voted as a woman in the 2016 election.

Of course, this is a very minor slip of the pen, but it does add to the fact that Trump’s son-in-law has revised his security clearance form thrice because he omitted over 100 foreign contacts during his first attempts at filling the thing out. Anyhoodle and according to the New York State Board of Elections, Kushner — whose middle name is Corey, just FYI — is a woman. Wired relays the fire coming from the organization who discovered the error:

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” says Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, a liberal opposition research hub and the group that first identified Jared’s voter slip-up. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

It’s a fair point, no matter where one stands on the political spectrum. While no one’s going to accuse Kushner of botching his voter registration form on purpose, his errors on other forms prove that maybe he’s just not a “details” guy, you know? So, even if he simply left all those names off his disclosure form because they slipped his mind, it’s still not a good look. And there’s the current private email controversy (and subsequent criticism of hypocrisy) to consider. In other words, it’s not a great week to be The Kush.

(Via Wired)