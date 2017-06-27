House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz — the GOP congressman who famously told people choose between healthcare and iPhones and declared his intention to go after Obama’s pension — has made a somewhat incongruous statement regarding the difficulty of life in Congress. He’s talking about money, of course. The base annual salary for an entering member of Congress is $174,000, plus benefits (and a solid healthcare plan, unlike what the Better Care Reconciliation Act promises for U.S. citizens). Yet Chaffetz believes that lawmakers deserve a new stipend that may not go over well with folks who are currently worried about not having insurance soon.
Chaffetz, who will resign from Congress on Friday, famously declared in 2009 that he’d sleep on a cot in his office to save his Utah-based family an extra $1,500 per month in D.C. rent expenses. He says this is not unusual and that Congress deserves a $2,500 monthly housing allowance, which will ease the burden for incoming members who are not otherwise wealthy:
“Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive places in the world and I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here. I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you’re going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here … There are dozens upon dozens of members living in their offices, and I don’t know how healthy that is long-term.”
Well, maybe this is why Chaffetz decided to leave Congress for no apparent reason at all? Yet his sentiment echoes a 2011 complaint from entering Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI), who told an audience of his constituents (who were worried about slashed teacher salaries), “I guarantee that I have more debt than all of you.” Duffy then tried to argue that his $174,000 paycheck made it really difficult to cover a mortgage, student loans, and the cost of raising six children. Few people held much sympathy for Duffy then, and as this tweet indicates, folks feel the same way about Chaffetz now.
It’s not a bad thing to want to keep government officials from feeling too much financial pressure. It helps avoid corruption and enables non-wealthy people to consider running for and serving in Congress.
That said a flat stipend is stupid. His proposal could be approved by letting districts pay their reps a secondary salary or cover some costs of working in Washington. This should be means tested and only given to individuals with an annual income below a a certain amount and net worth below a certain amount (same test applies to former Presidents… the Obama’s and eventually the Trump’s don’t need money from taxpayers). Don’t make it a stipend; reimburse the costs up to the set amount.
I meant to say it would be improved not “approved”.
The base salary for all members of the U.S. House and Senate is $174,000 per year, plus benefits. So who among them is going to be pass a means test? They already, at a bare minimum, make more money per year than ~97% of Americans.
It just depends on where the level of the test is set. It could be $200k or less of annual income would qualify for housing assistance for reps.
Any able-bodied Congressman should be able to pull himself up by the bootstraps and be able to cover his own expenses.
Maybe members of congress could supplement their income with additional jobs instead of asking for a government handout. Like maybe a paper route.
The GOP are the fiscal conservatives, right?
So a mandatory minimun wage raise is inconceivable, but $174000 is not enough to make your way(in a job where everything is handed to you)?
I propose they all live in prison instead. It’d where most of them belong and the rent is free.
*it’s
We should build them a dormitory. They could sleep three or four to a room.