Chaffetz Had A Bad Time At A Utah Town Hall

House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz Now Says He ‘May Depart Early’ From His Congressional Term

04.20.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee and made a name for himself in the Benghazi investigation, made the surprise announcement Tuesday that he would not seek re-election in 2018, four months into his most recent term. Chaffetz said the decision was made so he could spend more time his family and return to the private sector after 15 years in politics. However and given Chaffetz’s growing unpopularity, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he’s grown tired of public life. And throwing another curveball, Chaffetz is now saying he might not finish out his current term.

Chaffetz reportedly made the announcement via text message to a Salt Lake City radio show host a day after making an appearance, but has since confirmed this update to several outlets. “My future plans are not yet finalized, but I haven’t ruled out the possibility of leaving early,” he said.

Utah has no set procedures to handle a Congressperson resigning, but plans are being made for a special election, according to Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox.

Chaffetz has not ruled out a future run for office. He’s considered the U.S. Senate previously, and Utah will have a governor’s election in 2020. As Fusion found, Chaffetz owns a domain that may point to a 2028 presidential campaign.

According to The Atlantic, Chaffetz’s decision has set state officials scrambling, with no clear contender to replace him. However, former independent presidential candidate and conservative Mormon Evan McMullin is considering a bid.

(Via USA Today & Reuters)

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSjason chaffetzUTAH

First 100 Days

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 hours ago 8 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 2 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP