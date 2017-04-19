Getty Image

Powerful House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) revealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he does not plan to seek reelection to Congress in 2018. Chaffetz wrote that in lieu of pursuing any political office in 2018, he has decided it is time to concentrate on his family:

After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018.

Since late 2003 I have been fully engaged with politics as a campaign manager, a chief of staff, a candidate and as a Member of Congress. I have long advocated public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career. Many of you have heard me advocate, “Get in, serve, and get out.” After more than 1,500 nights away from my home, it is time. I may run again for public office, but not in 2018.

Chaffetz went on to make it clear people shouldn’t look too deep into his decision to leave office.

For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector.

If Chaffetz is over it all, it’s tough to blame him. Over the course of his five terms, Chaffetz has been one of the most powerful politicians in Washington, which in his position, usually makes you unpopular. His investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails and his refusal to put a spotlight on various falsehoods from the President have made life hell for him at town halls. Since the election, rowdy Salt Lake City crowds have made a habit of showing up to the gatherings to yell, “Do your job!”

Chaffetz might be taking a break from politics through 2018, but he didn’t rule out returning to the scene in the future. It’s been rumored, and Chaffetz hasn’t exactly shot it down, that he could run for Governor of Utah in 2020.

