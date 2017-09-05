#BREAKING: Javier Palomarez resigns from Trump’s WH National Diversity Council due to DACA decision. Live on @HLNTV: https://t.co/6FQCxjMJDM — Carol Costello (@CarolHLN) September 5, 2017

After telling CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta he would quit Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council if the White House decided to rescind DACA, Javier Palomarez did just that moments after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement. During a dramatic interview with HLN’s Carol Costello, the head if the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said he “officially resign[ed] from that council, effective immediately.” When asked if he had submitted a formal letter of resignation to the White House, Palomarez said he had not done so. “There is no letter. This is it. This is the resignation.”

“Javier let me be clear,” Costello interrupted. “You are resigning on HLN right now.” Palomarez confirmed her statement. “I am resigning right now from that council. I don’t see the point in continuing to try to work with people that clearly don’t see this issue the way I do.” The business leader previously told CNN’s Poppy Harlow he would be “out if [Trump] ends it” on Tuesday, echoing what he told Acosta the day before.

Soon after, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce issued an official statement regarding Palomarez’s decision to leave the president’s National Diversity Council — as well as its own assessment of the DACA decision. “The USHCC vehemently opposes the the President’s inhumane and economically harmful decision to terminate DACA,” it read. “This disgraceful action goes against not only the values of this country, but also against the promise of this administration to focus homeland security resources toward individuals who have committed violent crimes and pose a threat to communities across the country.”