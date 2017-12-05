Republican Sen. Jeff Flake Got Roasted Over His $100 ‘Country Over Party’ Donation To Doug Jones

#Donald Trump
12.05.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

On Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — who was caught in November on a hot mic declaring that Republicans “are toast” — awkwardly perched next to President Trump while he plugged alleged pedophile Roy Moore’s Alabama Senate race during a meeting with GOP congressmen. Trump, of course, has officially endorsed Moore, and the RNC has resumed funding for his campaign, despite the many allegations of sexual misconduct at hand.

For Flake, the awkward act of sitting next to Trump as he bragged about Republican “unity” (and stated, “We don’t want to have a liberal Democrat in Alabama, believe me”) must have been too much to bear. As a result, Flake decided to symbolically donate to Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, and the GOP senator then tweeted the evidence.

Yes, that’s a whopping $100 check, so there was some of this happening….

Not only that, but Flake’s replies are full of people who recognized his gesture of stepping out of party lines and standing against Moore, yet they delivered the same response.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSALABAMACONGRESSdonald trumpDOUG JONESjeff flakeRepublicansRoy MooreSENATE

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP