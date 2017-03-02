In the newly resurrected 1999 C-SPAN interview, now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions (then an Alabama senator) can be seen discussing President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and alleged perjury. He stressed that lying under oath is a serious matter. “As a former federal prosecutor for 12 years [and state] attorney general for two years, I know and believe very deeply in the rule of law,” he said. “In America… no one is above the law.” Even a recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General, it turns out.
On Thursday, Sessions denied claims made by the Washington Post, which asserted that he spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential election. At the time, the Alabama senator was a member of the Armed Services Committee and may or may not have had a legitimate reason for the communication. Yet he was also a top foreign policy advisor to Trump, so when Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions whether he had knowledge of possible Russian connections during confirmation, he said no. In other words, the eventual U.S. Attorney General allegedly lied under oath.
Why would Sessions, acting in the capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, need to meet with the Russian ambassador? Foreign Relations Committee, yes, but Armed Services Committee?
Very convenient that Sessions “doesn’t recall” what they talked about and cannot find any notes from their meeting. Well here’s a simple test that can be done: there are 26 other members of the Senate Armed Services Committee…how many of them felt the need to meet with the Russian Ambassador last year to discuss anything? Well NPR already asked this question, and 20 of the Senators on the committee responded to their question. The answer (so far) is ZERO. Not a single other member of the Senate Armed Services Committee met with the Russian Ambassador last year other than the one who just happened to be a top Trump campaign advisor and surrogate.