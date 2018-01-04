Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ conviction that marijuana is a “gateway drug” that prompts rampant violent crime runs so deep that he recently mocked a medical intern who told him that guns are more dangerous than weed. He has now countered California’s New Year’s Day legalization of weed smoking by rolling back an Obama-era policy that allowed legal weed to flourish.
As such, the Hill has independently confirmed an Associated Press report that Sessions is abolishing the Cole Memo, which instructed U.S. attorneys to deprioritize prosecution of weed-related criminal cases in states where smoking marijuana is legal. In turn, Sessions will defer to federal prosecutors on how to enforce federal marijuana laws at the state level:
Sessions’ policy will let U.S. attorneys across the country decide what kinds of federal resources to devote to marijuana enforcement based on what they see as priorities in their districts, the people familiar with the decision said.
The timing is no mere coincidence, but Sessions’ crusade is ongoing and plays to those who truly fear that legalized pot will be laced with crack or PCP and cause humanity to crumble. All of this hysteria, of course, flies in the face of the obvious benefits of turning the marijuana trade into a taxable industry. After all, the states (plus D.C.) who have legalized pot have reaped enormous financial windfalls, and California sales are expected to eventually produce $1 billion per year in tax revenue.
At present, it’s not clear whether this decision will result in crackdowns on marijuana dispensaries or what the full prosecution implications shall be.
However, Sessions’ decision follows unsubtle rumblings from his marijuana advisor, Dr. Robert DuPont, who wants to drug test the population at large as part of routine physician visits. As the Daily Beast notes, DuPont has argued, “Doctors already check for things like cholesterol and blood sugar, why not test for illicit drugs.” However, the outlet also points out that DuPont has a financial interest in forced drug testing, since he sits on a number of industry advisory boards, including a drug-testing startup that could receive quite a windfall if his across-the-board dreams come true. It’s not exactly an altruistic portrait of the man whispering into the ears of the nation’s top cop.
(Via The Hill, Associated Press, New York Times & Daily Beast)
Just another incredibly-popular policy initiative for the voters to remember on November 6, 2018. 11 months to go.
It’s the devil’s weed! Those ni… jazz musicians corrupt our pure (white) innocent children with it! It must be stopped!!!
And don’t forget those filthy nig…ht clubs playing that hippity hoppity!
Also maybe we can convince dem der mexicans to go back were they came from if we make it harder for them to get that wacky tobacky!
Thank goodness for the party that believes in minimal government interference!
Fuck the will of the voters! Jeff Sessions knows what’s better for the people in those states better than the majority of the voters in those states.
So republicans don’t support small business and new sources of revenue?
Republicans only care about businesses owned by conservatives who will align their pockets with money.
And don’t forget their favorite mantra when the other party has control over anything, “State’s Rights! State’s Rights!”.
Good luck with that, Jeff. Courts have already said you can’t cut support to sanctuary cities, so the same will probably hold true for states that tell you to pound sand over weed.
State’s rights are supposed to suprecede federal. But the constitution hasn’t been adhered to, so who knows.
Now that’s a REAL man.
So the federal government doesn’t need nor want a new billion dollar source of revenue? This administration is a fucking joke and a major indictment on boomer’s influence in government being harmful and unnecessary.
Half boomer influence, half evangelical.
True.
You’d think the conservatives would WANT more people stoned on weed.
I think their base has proven to have a remarkably high ability to suspend disbelief when dead sober.
@MagnumOpus – true dat, but I was thinking more about the liberals, who won’t try to violently overthrow the government if high on the mary jane.
The pot industry needs to take a cue from Big Pharma, The liquor industry and Tobocacco industry. Use some of those profits for lobbyists and line those pockets. The reps will be singing the praises of legal marijuana in no time.
Foghorn Dipshit can Fuck off. Bet a fat doober big pharma is the root of this. After all, it’s okay for opioids to pollute and addict so many, but don’t you DARE smoke pot.
Also, the prison system isn’t gonna fill itself with free labor. Sessions is looking out for his buddies. Fuck him and his oligarchy shitheads.
coddle Russia, fight CA? bring it.