To say that the relationship between the FBI and President Trump’s administration is strained would be quite the understatement. Between Trump’s firing of then-agency director James Comey, he and his allies’ since-disproven belief that the bureau was housing a far-ranging conspiracy against the White House, and Rep. Devin Nunes’ declassified memo, there’s a lot to digest regarding these strenuous ties. Hence why, in an interview with the conservative outlet Washington Examiner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he thinks the FBI ought to have a “fresh start.”
Per CNN, Sessions made this particular comment to the Examiner the day it was revealed that Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — who acted as director following Comey’s firing and was reportedly asked about his voting habits by Trump at the time — was leaving the bureau. When prompted about the McCabe news, the Examiner notes that Sessions’ response “was measured”:
“Well, I have believed it was important to have a fresh start at the FBI, and actually, it was in my letter to the president when I recommended Comey’s removal. I used the words, ‘fresh start,’ and the FBI director is Chris Wray, a very talented, smart, capable leader.
“I think it will give them an opportunity to go straight to the American people and say, ‘we are gonna win your confidence,'” he said.
CNN reports that Sessions added, “Whether we like it or not, there’s been erosion” of confidence from the American people regarding the FBI and Justice Department. He also made that statement while urging the agencies to be “not political,” which is a strange remark, considering that House Republicans and Trump have been at the forefront of attacking the FBI’s integrity.
Considering Trump’s current posturing on all things FBI, let alone the Justice Department as a whole, precisely what kind of “fresh start” Sessions is alluding to here remains a mystery. After all, the president is too busy considering his options for handling Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
(Via CNN and Washington Examiner)
These guys are unbelievable.
Just saying something over and over again isn’t enough to make it true. Might have been for Stalin, Mussolini, Hirohito, McCarthy, or Nixon… but we’re already on to you motherfuckers and your while-the-moment-is-happening revisionist history. We see that shit and raise you the truth.
If there was even a hint of bias against a liberal or democratic president, a lot of people including this site would be rallying for a fresh start. There should be no hint of bias for any side. This isn’t the worst thing in the world. There is in fact an erosion of confidence, just nobody that visits or works for this site feels that way. But that doesn’t mean it’s not true.
I’m curious what you think should happen if foreign threats really do infiltrate a political party. FBI should just sit back because they don’t want to show bias?
@Cherry Gavone Sure, there is an erosion of confidence in the FBI. Trump supporters don’t trust the FBI and think they are politically motivated against their Orange Overlord. I wonder where the fuck they got that idea from?
Let’s keep in mind that the former FBI director that Trump fired was a Republican. The current FBI director is also a republican. As well as the deputy AG who appointed Muller, who is also a lifelong republican…
So somehow all these Republicans that head up the FBI and the Special Council have a liberal bias against their republican president? That’s really what you’re going with?
Smart people on both political sides understand our president is a fucking moron. It’s unfortunate you’re not one of them.
Wait…..you do realize that the supposed “hint” of bias is only coming from Trump and is surrogates (Nunes, Sessions), right? Several Republicans, most recently John McCain have come out in staunch defense of the FBI, so it seems more and more likely that this “hint” of bias is engineered by Trump to undermine (obstruct?) the investigation of that agency into the President.
And before you say the investigation is without merit, remember its ALREADY resulted in 3 indictments, 2 of which led to convictions.
Have you considered the possibility that “political bias in the FBI” is mostly just bullshit cooked up by Republicans so they can politically purge the Justice Department of anyone who doesn’t carry water for Trump and so they can obstruct the Russia investigation?
@ak3647 shhh, his feeble mind can’t comprehend that he might be wrong. It’s easier to think that there’s a massive conspiracy afoot because it fits into his existing worldview.