Despite the fact that marijuana can provide relief for millions suffering from illnesses (not to mention what the tax revenue does for states that have legalized it), top Republicans refuse to cease their hand-wringing on the subject. Attorney General Jeff Sessions once again demonstrated his lack of understanding when it comes to the drug while speaking with law enforcement officials in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

Condemning its use even for medicinal purposes, Sessions claimed that medical marijuana “has been hyped, maybe too much,” making an out-of-touch and irresponsible comparison to another far, far more dangerous substance.

“I realize this may be an unfashionable belief in a time of growing tolerance of drug use. But too many lives are at stake to worry about being fashionable. I reject the idea that America will be a better place if marijuana is sold in every corner store,” the attorney general said. “And I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana – so people can trade one life-wrecking dependency for another that’s only slightly less awful. Our nation needs to say clearly once again that using drugs will destroy your life.”

Anytime someone feels compelled to start out a thought by saying “I realize this may be an unfashionable belief,” that’s a good indication that maybe they should stop and reassess what’s about to come spilling out. As anyone who has ever lost anyone to heroin addiction can attest, marijuana is absolutely in no way “slightly less awful.”

Of course, this sort of talk from Sessions is in all likelihood just that — talk. As we’ve pointed out before, to fully reinstate the illegality of marijuana would be nearly impossible for the GOP at this point, as the resources necessary for doing so would highly outweigh the priority it commands under the Trump administration.

(Via AL.com)