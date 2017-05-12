Attorney General Jeff Sessions has officially scaled back Obama-era drug sentencing guidelines, reversing a policy meant to avoid invoking mandatory-minimum sentences for defendants who met certain criteria. Sessions’ policy, outlined in a memo sent to thousands of U.S. assistant attorneys and assistant attorneys general in D.C., “orders prosecutors to ‘charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense’ and rescinds Holder’s policy immediately.” Via the Washington Post:
“This policy fully utilizes the tools Congress has given us,” the attorney general’s memo says. “By definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences.”
Sessions’ policy is expected to lead to more federal prosecutions as well as increase the inmate populate in federal prisons after years of efforts to reduce both numbers. Though crime rates are down, Sessions has previously warned that the numbers are misleading, and crime could skyrocket if law enforcement are not allowed to use aggressive investigation and sentencing tactics.
In a statement, Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Campaign for Smart Justice, said that Sessions was reversing progress and repeating “a failed experiment — the War on Drugs — that has devastated the lives and rights of millions of Americans, ripping apart families and communities and setting millions, particularly Black people and other people of color, on a vicious cycle of incarceration.”
Gotta get those prisons filled so some of their donors can get labor on the cheap!
I’m no fan of Trump, but this Keebler elf assclown needs to be punted into the sun.
also^
So once you’ve incarcerated all your addicts, are there programs in place to rehabilitate them and teach them skills so they can rejoin society as functioning, contributing people? Maybe focus on that part a little more. You can put them in jail all you want (apparently, since it’s such a lucrative practise), but they will all eventually get out. Then what.
They’ll get out and caught again because they weren’t properly rehabilitated, jailed/oversentenced, and the vicious cycle will continue
Go look at the Norwegians if you need help with recidivism:
[phys.org]
The U.S. refuses to take good ideas from other countries because we’ve somehow decided we are smarter and more moral than them.
I feel like they push out this evil elf whenever they need a good controversial distraction.
This headline rings eerily true:
[www.theonion.com]
The War on Drugs failed, so instead of acknowledging it and changing how things are done, they double down so the War on Drugs can fail even harder. I guess this is in line without everything else these assclowns have done so I shouldn’t be surprised.
Cheap labor and no union to fight. Win-win for these fucks. Lose-lose for the poor souls who aren’t those douchers.
If you can’t deport them, jail them. I’m 99% sure Trump is pro-slavery.