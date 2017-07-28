As the Russia probe rages on, President Donald Trump has repeatedly thrown Attorney General Jeff Sessions under the bus following his recusal from the investigation, both in speeches and on Twitter.

Up until now, Sessions has not spoken publicly about Trump’s criticism, although it was reported that he had no intention of resigning from his position in the Department of Justice. However, on Thursday, Sessions met with Fox New’s Tucker Carlson while on a diplomatic trip to El Salvador. Sessions told the Tucker Carlson Tonight host that while the President’s remarks were ‘kind of hurtful,’ he is still firmly on Trump’s side.

“The President of the United States is a strong leader. He has had a lot of criticisms and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done, and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do.”

When pressed by Carlson about whether or not he should resign, Sessions made it very clear that he believed that he had the integrity to maintain his position in the administration.

“I understand his feelings about it, because this has been a big distraction for him. But, Tucker, I have talked to people in the department of justice, people who are trained in that, and I am confident that this is the right decision. The decision is consistent with the rule of law, and an attorney general that does not follow the rule of law is not very effective at leading the department of justice. I think, with 15 years in the department, having served in that great department, and knowing the integrity required of the attorney general, I believe I made the right decision.”

He continued, saying that he serves “at the pleasure of the President,” but he definitely has the confidence of a man who believes that he’s untouchable. Considering all that that this administration has gotten away with already, he can probably afford to think that way, unfortunately.

Looks like Ted Cruz will have to keep waiting in the wings.