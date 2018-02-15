Amazon

Over three months after actor Jeffrey Tambor was accused of sexual harassment, the Emmy Award-winning star of Amazon’s Transparent has been fired from the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios “confirmed the news Thursday, noting that it had completed its internal investigation into” the claims made against the 73-year-old performer. The Jill Soloway-created show will continue, as the writers were already plotting a Tambor-less fifth season before the decision was reached.

In a statement to THR, Soloway said, “I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires.” She also said they were “grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community.” Her team and Amazon would be “taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual.”

Previously, Tambor had announced that he would be leaving the show due to the “politicized atmosphere” created by the allegations against him. The actor was reportedly incensed by calls from Transparent‘s own creative team for him to step down. Not too long after that, however, Tambor reversed course and said that he “[had] no plans to quit” the show anytime soon. Following Amazon’s own internal investigation into the allegations against him, however, it seems that Tambor’s protestations no longer matter.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)