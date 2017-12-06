Amazon

Contrary to a previous statement embattled actor Jeffrey Tambor gave in light of multiple allegations of sexual harassment, the Transparent star will not be leaving the acclaimed Amazon original series anytime soon. That’s according to a new report in the New York Times, which reached out to Tambor’s representation while writing a story regarding the show being “suspended in an agonizing limbo” due to the allegations, an internal investigation, and calls from indiviuals and organziations for the actor to step down.

Per the Times‘s scoop:

As Amazon investigates the complaints, the series is suspended in an agonizing limbo. For instance, Mr. Tambor was widely believed to be leaving “Transparent” after he issued a statement saying, “I don’t see how I can return.” Yet a representative for the actor disclosed to The Times recently that, in fact, Mr. Tambor had no plans to quit.

Tambor had previously said he had “already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.” He continued, “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’ see how I can return to Transparent.” Judging by what Tambor’s representative told the Times on Wednesday, however, it seems the 73-year-old actor has found a way to stay on with the show — at least while Amazon’s investigation into the claims against him continues.

(Via New York Times)