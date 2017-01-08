Getty Image

A truck barreled into a group of soldiers and civilians as they exited a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four and injuring fifteen in what Israeli police are treating as “terroism.” The attacker was shot and killed by soldiers and civilians in the area but not before sending several to the hospital with critical injuries, with the dead including three women and one man according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that there is no confirmation that those run over were soldiers, but eyewitnesses on the scene noted that soldiers were with the group on the bus when the truck attack began: