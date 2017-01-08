At Least Four Are Dead And Several Are Injured After A Truck Attack In Jerusalem

01.08.17

A truck barreled into a group of soldiers and civilians as they exited a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four and injuring fifteen in what Israeli police are treating as “terroism.” The attacker was shot and killed by soldiers and civilians in the area but not before sending several to the hospital with critical injuries, with the dead including three women and one man according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that there is no confirmation that those run over were soldiers, but eyewitnesses on the scene noted that soldiers were with the group on the bus when the truck attack began:

Haim Neuman, a tour guide who was accompanying the group of soldiers at the scene, told Israel Radio, “The soldiers got off the bus, and we were getting organized when suddenly the truck came with great speed and rammed into the group. Civilians and soldiers began shooting and this prevented a worse tragedy,” he added. “He rammed them a number of times, going into reverse and forward in order to hurt more people.”

“When we arrived there was chaos on the scene,” said Chen Lendi Sharon, a paramedic from the Magen David Adom ambulance service. “I saw a truck that rammed youngsters getting off the bus next to the Armon Hanatziv observation point.”

