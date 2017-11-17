Getty Image

American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson released a major statement regarding his health on Friday, revealing that after extensive testing by his physicians, he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 76. The degenerative disorder previously claimed the life of Jackson’s father.

In his statement, Jackson writes, “Throughout my career of service, God has kept me in the embrace of his loving arms, and protected me and my family from dangers, seen and unseen. Now in the latter years of my life, at 76 years old, I find it increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks, and getting around is more of a challenge.” He continues that he and his family started noticing changes to his health about three years ago and that while initially he resisted seeking medical treatment, the symptoms intensified to the point that he could no longer ignore them.

Jackson remains hopeful about his diagnosis, however. “Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it,” he writes. “For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”

Jackson also says that he hopes to use his voice to find a cure for the disease that affects seven to 10 million people worldwide, with 60,000 Americans diagnoses every year.

You can read his full statement below: