Even Fox Is Over Trump

Everyone Is Pouncing On ‘Vile’ Fox News Personality Jesse Watters After He Made A Lewd Joke About Ivanka

04.26.17 21 mins ago

Fox News panelists were very interested in dissecting why Ivanka Trump recently received groans from a German audience after she praised her father for his “advocacy” of women and families. This was a reflexive response for those who can’t reconcile Ivanka’s praise with Donald’s “grab them by the p***y” hot-mic tape, but Jesse Watters doesn’t understand the fuss. The former stooge of Bill O’Reilly has now graduated to appearing on The Five every weekday, which gives him a new avenue for routinely making a nuisance out of himself, and in the above clip, he did not fail to do so:

“It’s funny, you know, the left says they really respect women and then when given an opportunity to respect a women like that they boo and hiss. So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

Naturally, Watters cracked this joke with a look on his face that said, “I’m the funniest 13-year-old alive.” The apparent oral sex joke prompted overnight backlash, and Watters attempted to “clarify” his remark by claiming that he simply finds Ivanka’s voice to be “like a smooth jazz radio DJ.”

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 5 hours ago 5 Comments

04.26.17 5 hours ago 5 Comments
The Ways President Trump's Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 1 day ago 2 Comments

04.25.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump's Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 5 days ago

04.21.17 5 days ago
Report: The GOP's Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 6 days ago 10 Comments

04.20.17 6 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump's Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump's Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
