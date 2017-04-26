Fox News panelists were very interested in dissecting why Ivanka Trump recently received groans from a German audience after she praised her father for his “advocacy” of women and families. This was a reflexive response for those who can’t reconcile Ivanka’s praise with Donald’s “grab them by the p***y” hot-mic tape, but Jesse Watters doesn’t understand the fuss. The former stooge of Bill O’Reilly has now graduated to appearing on The Five every weekday, which gives him a new avenue for routinely making a nuisance out of himself, and in the above clip, he did not fail to do so:
“It’s funny, you know, the left says they really respect women and then when given an opportunity to respect a women like that they boo and hiss. So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”
Naturally, Watters cracked this joke with a look on his face that said, “I’m the funniest 13-year-old alive.” The apparent oral sex joke prompted overnight backlash, and Watters attempted to “clarify” his remark by claiming that he simply finds Ivanka’s voice to be “like a smooth jazz radio DJ.”
Umm, yeah, you lose the “smooth jazz DJ” excuse when you make an obvious hand motion to go along with it. These guys literally can’t help themselves to not be all objectifying to women, can they? Fox News is in a firestorm of attention, and they still double down.